All new Bentley Flying Spur unveiled
23 June 2019 17:00:36
|Tweet
Bentley is expanding its current range with the introduction of its ultimate Gran Tourer, the new generation Flying Spur. Designed, engineered and handcrafted at the Home of Bentley in Crewe, England, the new Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s modern sculptural design language through elegant yet muscular proportions, the marque’s latest generation of unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps - now enhanced by chrome sleeves - and new wrap-around rear lamps with ‘B’ motifs. New 22-inch wheel designs communicate the new Flying Spur’s unique personality and prowess.
Newly-designed for the next century, a ‘Flying B’ mascot adorns the nose of the new Flying Spur for the first time in modern memory, rising from beneath a beautifully modern Bentley badge to denote the precious quality of the model.
A technological tour de force, the new Flying Spur is the most advanced luxury Grand Touring sedan available today, offering a host of cutting-edge technologies thanks to its totally new and advanced aluminium and composite chassis and 48V electronic architecture.
It features Electronic All-Wheel Steering for the first time on a Bentley, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, delivering phenomenal handling and ride. New three-chamber air springs allow a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporting levels of body control - a driving experience of extraordinary breadth and capability not seen in this segment before.
A host of new Driver Assistance Systems are fitted to the new Flying Spur as standard, including Traffic Assist, City Assist and Blind Spot Warning, while the ground-breaking Bentley uses state-of-the-art, multi-material body construction.
At the heart of the new Flying Spur is an enhanced version of Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission for faster, smoother gear changes. This new TSI engine delivers 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.), 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds) and a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).
A 130mm longer wheelbase means the new Flying Spur features a spacious and luxurious cabin that offers peerless comfort and refinement. As well as an extensive list of Single and Dual Veneer wood options, the sedan offers both Bentley’s new fluted leather seating and the unique Mulliner Driving Specification diamond quilting on the seats and an automotive world-first: three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts.
Such modern handcraftsmanship is combined with a host of cutting-edge technologies selected to enhance the driver’s and passenger comfort and enjoyment of the new Flying Spur. For example, the HD digital instrument panel display, the unique rotating centre console with choice of 12.3 inch digital touchscreen, beautiful analogue dials or digital detoxifying veneer, and the remote control touch screen for rear passengers all combine to make the Flying Spur’s cabin the most modern, innovative and luxurious place to travel in.
Tailored specifically to the modern luxury customer, the interior can be further enhanced with a panoramic glass sunroof stretching the full-length of the roof.
The new Flying Spur is available to order from this Autumn and customer deliveries will begin in early 2020.
All new Bentley Flying Spur unveiled Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Bentley Continental Flying SpurEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur SpeedEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Various News
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
Motorsports
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...