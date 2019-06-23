All new Bentley Flying Spur unveiled

Bentley is expanding its current range with the introduction of its ultimate Gran Tourer, the new generation Flying Spur. Designed, engineered and handcrafted at the Home of Bentley in Crewe, England, the new Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s modern sculptural design language through elegant yet muscular proportions, the marque’s latest generation of unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps - now enhanced by chrome sleeves - and new wrap-around rear lamps with ‘B’ motifs. New 22-inch wheel designs communicate the new Flying Spur’s unique personality and prowess.





Newly-designed for the next century, a ‘Flying B’ mascot adorns the nose of the new Flying Spur for the first time in modern memory, rising from beneath a beautifully modern Bentley badge to denote the precious quality of the model.





A technological tour de force, the new Flying Spur is the most advanced luxury Grand Touring sedan available today, offering a host of cutting-edge technologies thanks to its totally new and advanced aluminium and composite chassis and 48V electronic architecture.





It features Electronic All-Wheel Steering for the first time on a Bentley, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, delivering phenomenal handling and ride. New three-chamber air springs allow a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporting levels of body control - a driving experience of extraordinary breadth and capability not seen in this segment before.





A host of new Driver Assistance Systems are fitted to the new Flying Spur as standard, including Traffic Assist, City Assist and Blind Spot Warning, while the ground-breaking Bentley uses state-of-the-art, multi-material body construction.





At the heart of the new Flying Spur is an enhanced version of Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission for faster, smoother gear changes. This new TSI engine delivers 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.), 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds) and a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).





A 130mm longer wheelbase means the new Flying Spur features a spacious and luxurious cabin that offers peerless comfort and refinement. As well as an extensive list of Single and Dual Veneer wood options, the sedan offers both Bentley’s new fluted leather seating and the unique Mulliner Driving Specification diamond quilting on the seats and an automotive world-first: three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts.





Such modern handcraftsmanship is combined with a host of cutting-edge technologies selected to enhance the driver’s and passenger comfort and enjoyment of the new Flying Spur. For example, the HD digital instrument panel display, the unique rotating centre console with choice of 12.3 inch digital touchscreen, beautiful analogue dials or digital detoxifying veneer, and the remote control touch screen for rear passengers all combine to make the Flying Spur’s cabin the most modern, innovative and luxurious place to travel in.





Tailored specifically to the modern luxury customer, the interior can be further enhanced with a panoramic glass sunroof stretching the full-length of the roof.





The new Flying Spur is available to order from this Autumn and customer deliveries will begin in early 2020.













Tags: bentley, bentley flying spur, bentley grand tourer, new bentley limousine

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles