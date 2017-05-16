Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio US pricing announced

Alfa Romeo Stelvio US pricing announced

16 May 2017 16:29:20

Introduced this year during Detroit Motor Show, the all new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Italian manufacturer first SUV, is now ready to be ordered in the US. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio lineup offers Q4 all-wheel-drive system – standard on all Stelvio models, including Quadrifoglio. 

Near perfect 50/50 weight distribution, segment-leading torsional rigidity and the most direct steering ratio in the segment, thanks to Stelvio’s Alfa Romeo-exclusive Giorgio architecture come with 
innovative Alfa DNA Drive Mode Selector modifies the dynamic behavior of the Stelvio, according to the driver’s selection.

The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers innovative safety and security features and leverages advanced driver-assist features, including Full-speed Forward Collision Warning – Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control – Plus with Full Stop and Lane Departure Warning.

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is $41,995. Alfa Romeo Stelvio features an all-aluminum, 2.0-liter, direct-injection turbocharged engine that generates a standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 144 mph.
The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio comes standard with Alfa DNA drive mode selector, class-exclusive carbon fiber driveshaft, dual exhaust with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels (19- and 20-inch wheels available), leather seating, bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps, backup camera with rear park sensors, remote start, passive entry with Keyless Go, power liftgate, Formula One-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated push button start.

Available Sport Package ($1,800) adds 19-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, genuine aluminum accents, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, colored brake callipers. Available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer easy access to vital technologies.



