Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio US pricing announced
Alfa Romeo Stelvio US pricing announced
16 May 2017 16:29:20
|Tweet
Introduced this year during Detroit Motor Show, the all new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Italian manufacturer first SUV, is now ready to be ordered in the US. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio lineup offers Q4 all-wheel-drive system – standard on all Stelvio models, including Quadrifoglio.
Near perfect 50/50 weight distribution, segment-leading torsional rigidity and the most direct steering ratio in the segment, thanks to Stelvio’s Alfa Romeo-exclusive Giorgio architecture come with
innovative Alfa DNA Drive Mode Selector modifies the dynamic behavior of the Stelvio, according to the driver’s selection.
The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers innovative safety and security features and leverages advanced driver-assist features, including Full-speed Forward Collision Warning – Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control – Plus with Full Stop and Lane Departure Warning.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is $41,995. Alfa Romeo Stelvio features an all-aluminum, 2.0-liter, direct-injection turbocharged engine that generates a standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 144 mph.
The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio comes standard with Alfa DNA drive mode selector, class-exclusive carbon fiber driveshaft, dual exhaust with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels (19- and 20-inch wheels available), leather seating, bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps, backup camera with rear park sensors, remote start, passive entry with Keyless Go, power liftgate, Formula One-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated push button start.
Available Sport Package ($1,800) adds 19-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, genuine aluminum accents, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, colored brake callipers. Available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer easy access to vital technologies.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1972 Alfa Romeo Caimano ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 64.1 kw / 86.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1952 Alfa Romeo 1900 Disco VolanteEngine: Inline-6, Power: 117.8 kw / 158 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1998 Alfa Romeo GTV 3.0 V6Engine: V6, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 270.0 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1969 Alfa Romeo Iguana ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhp @ 8800 rpmN/A
1970 Alfa Romeo MontrealEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 235.0 nm / 173.3 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...