Alfa Romeo Stelvio to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Alfa Romeo wants to be seen as one of the sportiest brands in the premium segment.To improve its image in UK and also to properly introduced its first SUV, the Italian brand decided to debut the new Stelvio during this year Goodwood Festival of Speed.





This way, the marque’s first SUV in its 107-year history will swap the Stelvio Pass for the famous 1.6 mile Goodwood Hillclimb for its inaugural UK dynamic first glance.





It’s the second year in a row that Alfa Romeo has unveiled a new model at the iconic automotive event, after the marque uncovered the Alfa Romeo Giulia sports saloon on its stand in 2016.





The modern line-up will be completed by the Alfa Romeo Giulietta and the high-performance Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.





While the launch of Giulia and Stelvio signify the start of a new era for Alfa Romeo, fans will still be able to experience Alfa Romeo’s motorsport heritage. Transported over specially from Alfa Romeo’s official museum, Museo Storico, the Alfa Romeo GTAm, Alfa Romeo 33/3 Le Mans and Alfa Romeo 155 DTM will all take on the Goodwood Hillclimb during the weekend.





As an extra treat for life-long F1 fans, the Alfa Romeo Brabham F1 will be on static display in the Martini paddock.













