Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI officially available
Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI officially available
4 September 2019 17:56:20
Alfa Romeo is updating the Stelvio range with the introduction of a new version, that has historic references.
The historic “Turismo Internazionale”, synonomous with Alfa Romeo’s past as a true GT car for covering large distances in comfort and style, makes its debut on the Stelvio range. Having first broken cover at the Geneva Motor Show, the Stelvio Ti will be making its way to the UK roads in September priced from £47,345.
Replacing the Milano Edizione at the top of the Stelvio range, the Stelvio Ti combines performance with luxury with the addition of carbon fibre accents, sports suspension and a host of technology as standard. The carbon fibre ‘V’ grille and wing mirrors are complemented by dark "Stelvio" and" Q4" badges, red brake calipers and new 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive to the Ti. Inside adds a leather dashboard and laminated glass, offering additional soundproofing, a hands-free tailgate, Active Cruise Control and Frequency Selective Damping to the comprehensive standard equipment list.
While active suspension is available as an option, the Stelvio Ti comes complete with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) to improve handling while still retaining comfort. The FSD uses a frequency sensitive valve to hydraulically change the level of damping according to the road inputs.
The new Stelvio Ti will be available with a choice of two powerplants, the 280hp petrol and the 210hp diesel engines. While the 280hp 2.0-litre Turbo petrol powerplant delivers peak torque of 400Nm at 2,250 rpm it is also best in class in terms of acceleration, powering from zero to 62mph in just 5.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 143mph. The 2.0-litre diesel engine uses its 210hp to power the car from zero to 62mph in 6.6 seconds before going on to a top speed of 134mph.
