Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US
16 May 2017 16:27:55
|Tweet
Along with the introduction of the first version of its new Stelvio SUV, Alfa Romeo is also introducing the Ti model, a car that starts at $43,995.
In addition to the expansive list of standard features in the all-new Stelvio, Stelvio Ti adds even more premium content and convenience offerings, including standard 19-inch wheels, genuine wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch widescreen entertainment and information display, SiriusXM, front park sensors, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.
Available Ti Sport and Ti Lusso packages (priced at $2,500 MSRP each) provide drivers with two unique offerings that further accentuate the bold characteristics of Stelvio Ti.
Ti Sport adds 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power high-performance sport leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolsters with thigh extenders, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and colored brake calipers.
Ti Lusso (late availability) includes 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury steering wheel, aluminum pedals footrest.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1932 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-8, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 5400 rpmN/A
1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint SpecialeEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.2 kw / 129.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 130.2 nm / 96.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint VeloceEngine: Inline-4, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhp @ 6300 rpmN/A
1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce AlleggeritaEngine: Conrero-Tuned Inline-4, Power: 59.7 kw / 130 bhp @ 7700 rpmN/A
1962 Alfa Romeo 2600 Pininfarina SpecialeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...