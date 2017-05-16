Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US

Along with the introduction of the first version of its new Stelvio SUV, Alfa Romeo is also introducing the Ti model, a car that starts at $43,995.





In addition to the expansive list of standard features in the all-new Stelvio, Stelvio Ti adds even more premium content and convenience offerings, including standard 19-inch wheels, genuine wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch widescreen entertainment and information display, SiriusXM, front park sensors, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.





Available Ti Sport and Ti Lusso packages (priced at $2,500 MSRP each) provide drivers with two unique offerings that further accentuate the bold characteristics of Stelvio Ti.





Ti Sport adds 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power high-performance sport leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolsters with thigh extenders, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and colored brake calipers.





Ti Lusso (late availability) includes 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury steering wheel, aluminum pedals footrest.









