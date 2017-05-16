Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US

16 May 2017 16:27:55

Along with the introduction of the first version of its new Stelvio SUV, Alfa Romeo is also introducing the Ti model, a car that starts at $43,995.

In addition to the expansive list of standard features in the all-new Stelvio, Stelvio Ti adds even more premium content and convenience offerings, including standard 19-inch wheels, genuine wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch widescreen entertainment and information display, SiriusXM, front park sensors, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Available Ti Sport and Ti Lusso packages (priced at $2,500 MSRP each) provide drivers with two unique offerings that further accentuate the bold characteristics of Stelvio Ti.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US Photos

Ti Sport adds 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power high-performance sport leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolsters with thigh extenders, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest and colored brake calipers.

Ti Lusso (late availability) includes 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury steering wheel, aluminum pedals footrest.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Alfa Romeo, New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US Photos (1 photos)
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti launched in US

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI available with 130 and 150 PS

    Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI available with 130 and 150 PS

  2. 2018 BMW M5 confirmed with xDrive

    2018 BMW M5 confirmed with xDrive

  3. Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance UK pricing announced

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance UK pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Updates for the MINI range starting this summer

    Updates for the MINI range starting this summer

  6. Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan prices announced

    Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan prices announced

  7. Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition

    Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition

Related Specs

  1. 1932 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-8, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 5400 rpmN/A

  2. 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 96.2 kw / 129.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 130.2 nm / 96.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  3. 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhp @ 6300 rpmN/A

  4. 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce Alleggerita

    Engine: Conrero-Tuned Inline-4, Power: 59.7 kw / 130 bhp @ 7700 rpmN/A

  5. 1962 Alfa Romeo 2600 Pininfarina Speciale

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a droneNissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...

Various News

Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com