Alfa Romeo Stelvio receives two new engines

Alfa Romeo tries to address to a broader audience with the introduction of new engines for its latest model: the Stelvio.





Alfa Romeo showrooms are opening their order books for the Italian brand's first SUV equipped with 180 HP 2.2 Diesel engine, automatic 8-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the first engine in the Stelvio range to be combined with rear-wheel drive.





Even with this engine, this Stelvio version is once again best in class in terms of weight, slimming down to just 1,604 kg. No wonder in the mixed cycle the figures are 4.7 l/100km and 124 g/km respectively.





Also available on selected markets is the new 200 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol unit combined with automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.





The Stelvio propulsion units belong to a new generation of all-aluminium four-cylinder engines that are built in Italy at the Termoli (petrol) and Pratola Serra (Diesel) plants, in areas assigned only to Alfa Romeo engines.





The two new engines extend the Stelvio range, which already includes the 280 HP 2.0 turbocharged petrol and 210 HP 2.2 Diesel units, both with automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.





To coincide with the launch of the two new engines, two additional contents are added to the Stelvio range: the luxurious chocolate interior colour and the sporty interior which includes aluminium inserts, black lining, leather steering wheel and heated leather sports seats with 6-way front power bolster and driver memory.









Tags: alfa romeo, alfa romeo stelvio, alfa romeo stelvio new engines, alfa stelvio, alfa romeo stelvio 2.2, alfa romeo stelvio 2.0

