Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced
26 March 2018 17:30:40
|Tweet
Alfa Romeo fans can rejoice. The Italian brand has another Quadrifoglio member on the UK market. The all new Alfa romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is now ready to reach its first UK clients with a price of £69,500.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine, combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, to offer a potent combination of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations.
In normal conditions, the Q4 system transfers 100 percent of the torque to the rear axle. As the wheels approach their grip limit, the system transmits up to 50 percent of the torque to the front axle in real time, by means of a transfer case.
The 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio led the car to set a new lap record at the legendary Nurburgring. Delivering maximum power of 510hp at 6,500rpm and generation a maximum torque of 600Nm from 2,500 to 5,000rpm, the car is capable of sprinting from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 176mph, helping it to achieve a lap time of just 7minutes 51.7 seconds. This power plant is teamed with a specifically calibrated eight-speed automatic transmission that allows gear shifts in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode.
Standard specification on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio includes 20-inch Quadrifoglio alloy wheels with specifically profiled wheel arches, restyled rear diffuser, sports exhaust with four outlets and bi-xenon headlamps with LED DRL. Inside, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio comes as standard with a leather dashboard and door tops, leather and Alcantara seats, leather steering wheel, carbon fibre trim and stainless steel pedals. The centre of the dashboard is dominated by the 8.8-inch Alfa™ Connect infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to replicate the smartphone environment on the on-board display.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced
Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
Volvo to produce Lynk&Co cars in its Belgium plant
-
2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Related Specs
1972 Alfa Romeo Caimano ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 64.1 kw / 86.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1952 Alfa Romeo 1900 Disco VolanteEngine: Inline-6, Power: 117.8 kw / 158 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1998 Alfa Romeo GTV 3.0 V6Engine: V6, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 270.0 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1969 Alfa Romeo Iguana ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhp @ 8800 rpmN/A
1970 Alfa Romeo MontrealEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 235.0 nm / 173.3 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Future Cars
Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...