Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

26 March 2018 17:30:40

Alfa Romeo fans can rejoice. The Italian brand has another Quadrifoglio member on the UK market. The all new Alfa romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is now ready to reach its first UK clients with a price of  £69,500.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine, combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, to offer a potent combination of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations. 

In normal conditions, the Q4 system transfers 100 percent of the torque to the rear axle. As the wheels approach their grip limit, the system transmits up to 50 percent of the torque to the front axle in real time, by means of a transfer case.

The 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio led the car to set a new lap record at the legendary Nurburgring. Delivering maximum power of 510hp at 6,500rpm and generation a maximum torque of 600Nm from 2,500 to 5,000rpm, the car is capable of sprinting from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 176mph, helping it to achieve a lap time of just 7minutes 51.7 seconds. This power plant is teamed with a specifically calibrated eight-speed automatic transmission that allows gear shifts in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced Photos

Standard specification on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio includes 20-inch Quadrifoglio alloy wheels with specifically profiled wheel arches, restyled rear diffuser, sports exhaust with four outlets and bi-xenon headlamps with LED DRL. Inside, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio comes as standard with a leather dashboard and door tops, leather and Alcantara seats, leather steering wheel, carbon fibre trim and stainless steel pedals. The centre of the dashboard is dominated by the 8.8-inch Alfa™ Connect infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to replicate the smartphone environment on the on-board display.


Tags: , ,

Posted in Alfa Romeo, New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

  2. Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids

    Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids

  3. Volvo to produce Lynk&Co cars in its Belgium plant

    Volvo to produce Lynk&Co cars in its Belgium plant

  4.  
  5. 2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced

    2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced

  6. Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut

    Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut

  7. Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

    Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

Related Specs

  1. 1972 Alfa Romeo Caimano Concept

    Engine: Opposed-4, Power: 64.1 kw / 86.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A

  2. 1952 Alfa Romeo 1900 Disco Volante

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 117.8 kw / 158 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A

  3. 1998 Alfa Romeo GTV 3.0 V6

    Engine: V6, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 270.0 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1969 Alfa Romeo Iguana Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhp @ 8800 rpmN/A

  5. 1970 Alfa Romeo Montreal

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 235.0 nm / 173.3 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UKMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...

Future Cars

Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor ShowLexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com