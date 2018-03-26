Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

Alfa Romeo fans can rejoice. The Italian brand has another Quadrifoglio member on the UK market. The all new Alfa romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is now ready to reach its first UK clients with a price of £69,500.





The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine, combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, to offer a potent combination of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations.





In normal conditions, the Q4 system transfers 100 percent of the torque to the rear axle. As the wheels approach their grip limit, the system transmits up to 50 percent of the torque to the front axle in real time, by means of a transfer case.





The 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio led the car to set a new lap record at the legendary Nurburgring. Delivering maximum power of 510hp at 6,500rpm and generation a maximum torque of 600Nm from 2,500 to 5,000rpm, the car is capable of sprinting from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 176mph, helping it to achieve a lap time of just 7minutes 51.7 seconds. This power plant is teamed with a specifically calibrated eight-speed automatic transmission that allows gear shifts in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode.





Standard specification on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio includes 20-inch Quadrifoglio alloy wheels with specifically profiled wheel arches, restyled rear diffuser, sports exhaust with four outlets and bi-xenon headlamps with LED DRL. Inside, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio comes as standard with a leather dashboard and door tops, leather and Alcantara seats, leather steering wheel, carbon fibre trim and stainless steel pedals. The centre of the dashboard is dominated by the 8.8-inch Alfa™ Connect infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to replicate the smartphone environment on the on-board display.









