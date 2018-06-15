Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING

Every car manufacturer wants to connect its sportier models with the famous Nurburgring, the Green Hell as Jackie Stewart was calling it. Alfa Romeo makes no exception and launches the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING Nürburgring Limited Editions.





Both have been created to celebrate this historic bond between Alfa Romeo and the legendary track, recently given new life by the Quadrifoglio models' performances.





The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the first SUV in the brand's history, holds the record for its segment, having completed the 20.832km of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds. This makes it the fastest amongst SUVs, equipped with a 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine with 510hp and torque of 600Nm powering a top speed of 176mph and acceleration from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds.





The Giulia Quadrifoglio has a lap time of 7 minutes 32 seconds, achieved thanks to its top speed of 191mph and acceleration from zero to 62mph in 3.9 seconds.





108 editions of each model will be available for the EMEA region. Intended for collectors and the most loyal Alfa Romeo customers, the new limited editions have exclusive contents, including a numbered badge in the carbon fibre dashboard insert and the unique Circuito Grey livery, exclusively available on this limited edition.





Standard equipment on the NRING models also includes carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, Mopar automatic transmission knob with carbon inserts and leather and Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts.





The front badge and the rearview mirror caps are made of carbon fibre, as are the side skirt inserts.





Inside the NRING editions feature tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and AlfaTM Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8-inch’ screen, Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and DAB. The Giulia model premieres the new bare carbon roof, while the Stelvio is equipped with electrically operated panoramic sunroof.









