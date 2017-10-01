Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the fastest production SUV around Nurburgring

I think this is the perfect week. A few days ago we find out that Porsche 911 GT2 RS managed to become the fastest production car around the Nurburgring. Now the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio managed to become the fastest SUV around the German track.





Behind the wheel of the Italian SUV was Fabio Francia and if the name does not ring a bell we remind you that this man was responsable for setting the Green Hell record for a sedan with the Giulia Quadrifoglio.





The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio managed to cover the 20.6 kilmeters of Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 51. seconds. The Italian SUV beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with 8 secnds.

Tags: alfa romeo, alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio, nuburgring, stelvio quadrifoglio

