Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING limited edition launched in US
21 April 2019 07:54:06
Alfa Romeo is using this year New York international Auto Show to showcase a limited edition model, already unveiled in Europe. The limited-edition 2019 Quadrifoglio NRING (Nürburgring) vehicles for North America is limited to only 110 total examples between Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
The NRING editions take the Quadrifoglio lineup to its extreme, celebrating Alfa Romeo’s century-plus history in racing and its unique connection to one of motorsport’s most celebrated and challenging racetracks. The Quadrifoglio lineup was designed to be the fastest sedan and SUV at Nürburgring, accomplished with Italian engineering and the most powerful production Alfa Romeo engine ever.
The NRING editions pay homage to Alfa Romeo’s performance at the 73-turn, 12.9-mile, world-renowned Nürburgring track. Giulia Quadrifoglio cinched a 7:32 lap time, earning the claim of fastest five-passenger vehicle in the world; and Stelvio Quadrifoglio delivered an impressive 7:51.7 lap time that made it the fastest production SUV sold in the U.S.
Convenience package, premium alarm system and driver assistance dynamic package (adaptive cruise control plus with full stop, Lane Departure Warning, automatic high-beam system and infrared windshield) is offered standard.
Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the award-winning Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio are testaments to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, delivering a premium midsize sports sedan and SUV for driving enthusiasts that stands out among the entire marketplace.
