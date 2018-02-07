Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sport launched in UK
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sport launched in UK
7 February 2018 19:11:59
|Tweet
Alfa Romeo is trying its best to keep the pace with premium compact cars in UK. But Giulietta is an old car, who desperately needs a replacement. Instead of doing that, Alfa Romeo is launching a new trim level for UK customers.
The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is now available in a new Sport trim level, with 17-inch five-hole alloy wheels, side skirts, front splitter and rear diffuser with red trims, rear privacy glass and is finished with an extra-large exhaust and fog lights to give a more purposeful look.
The interior continues this theme adding dark headlining, as seen on the Veloce trim level. The Giulietta Sport also sees the addition of Misano Blue, an exterior shade that is currently reserved for the flagship Veloce, to highlight the hatchback's athletic styling.
These touches are complemented by a techno-leather steering wheel, climate control, cruise control and 5-inch Uconnect multimedia system with Uconnect LIVE services. In terms of safety, the Giulietta Sport comes with six airbags, the Alfa DNA selector with Q2 electronic differential and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), as well as the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system with Antislip Regulation (ASR) and Hill Holder.
The new Sport version marks the entry to the Alfa Giulietta ‘Performance DNA’ range, along with the Speciale and Veloce models.
The Giulietta Sport is available with the 120hp 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol engine, which goes from zero to 62mph in 9.4seconds while returning 45.6mpg on the combined cycle and emitting 144g/km CO2. It is also available with the 120hp 1.6 JTDM turbodiesel engine with emissions of just 99g/km CO2, returning 74.3mpg on the combined cycle.
The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sport is available now priced from £20,965 OTR for the petrol 1.4 TB 120hp.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint SpecialeEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.2 kw / 129.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 130.2 nm / 96.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint VeloceEngine: Inline-4, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhp @ 6300 rpmN/A
1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce AlleggeritaEngine: Conrero-Tuned Inline-4, Power: 59.7 kw / 130 bhp @ 7700 rpmN/A
1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Touring Flying StarEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 70.8 kw / 95 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 171 nm / 126.1 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZEngine: Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 112.53 nm / 83.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...