Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sport launched in UK

7 February 2018 19:11:59

Alfa Romeo is trying its best to keep the pace with premium compact cars in UK. But Giulietta is an old car, who desperately needs a replacement. Instead of doing that, Alfa Romeo is launching a new trim level for UK customers.

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is now available in a new Sport trim level, with 17-inch five-hole alloy wheels, side skirts, front splitter and rear diffuser with red trims, rear privacy glass and is finished with an extra-large exhaust and fog lights to give a more purposeful look. 

The interior continues this theme adding dark headlining, as seen on the Veloce trim level. The Giulietta Sport also sees the addition of Misano Blue, an exterior shade that is currently reserved for the flagship Veloce, to highlight the hatchback's athletic styling.
These touches are complemented by a techno-leather steering wheel, climate control, cruise control and 5-inch Uconnect multimedia system with Uconnect LIVE services. In terms of safety, the Giulietta Sport comes with six airbags, the Alfa DNA selector with Q2 electronic differential and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), as well as the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system with Antislip Regulation (ASR) and Hill Holder.

The new Sport version marks the entry to the Alfa Giulietta ‘Performance DNA’ range, along with the Speciale and Veloce models.

The Giulietta Sport is available with the 120hp 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol engine, which goes from zero to 62mph in 9.4seconds while returning 45.6mpg on the combined cycle and emitting 144g/km CO2. It is also available with the 120hp 1.6 JTDM turbodiesel engine with emissions of just 99g/km CO2, returning 74.3mpg on the combined cycle.

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sport is available now priced from £20,965 OTR for the petrol 1.4 TB 120hp.


