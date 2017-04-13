Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce launched in the UK

Alfa Romeo is completing its UK range with the launch of the Giulia Veloce, a car that was showcased for the first time during this year Geneva Motor Show. It was created to fill the gap between the standard versions of the sedan and its Quadrifoglio performance version.





The new Giulia Veloce debuts an exclusive 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, partnered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel-drive.





The four-cylinder engine is made entirely of aluminium, generating 280hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm at 2,250 rpm, taking it from zero to 62mph in just 5.7seconds and on to a top speed of 149mph.





In addition to the MultiAir electro-hydraulic valve activation system, it also features a "2-in-1" turbocharger system and direct injection, with 200-bar pressure. Made in the factory at Termoli, Italy, this new engine returns 46.3mpg on the combined cycle and emits just 141g/km CO2, delivering a responsive yet efficient drive.





The Giulia Veloce shares the sporty exterior styling of the Speciale, including sports bumpers, black gloss window surround and rear sports diffuser with dual exhausts, but adds 18-inch 10-spoke Turbine alloy wheels and black brake calipers. Misano Blue paint is available, as an option, exclusively on the Giulia Veloce.





The same quality feel continues inside with a driver focused layout, which is complimented by a choice of black, tan or red Italian leather Sport seats and aluminium shift paddles on the steering column.





The Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce is available to order in the UK, priced from £37,935.













