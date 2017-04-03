Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio vs. BMW M3 and AMG C63 S

We have been waiting for this review for a long, long time. This is for the first time when we have the chance to see, on the same road, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio, the BMW M3 and the AMG C63 S.





As you know, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio is powered by a Ferrari-derived engine and can deliver 503 horsepower. The twin-turbo 2.9 liter V6 engine proves too potent for the German rivals.





Enjoy the video below and share with us your thoughts about Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio.

