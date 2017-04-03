Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio vs. BMW M3 and AMG C63 S
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio vs. BMW M3 and AMG C63 S
3 April 2017 14:38:41
|Tweet
We have been waiting for this review for a long, long time. This is for the first time when we have the chance to see, on the same road, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio, the BMW M3 and the AMG C63 S.
As you know, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio is powered by a Ferrari-derived engine and can deliver 503 horsepower. The twin-turbo 2.9 liter V6 engine proves too potent for the German rivals.
Enjoy the video below and share with us your thoughts about Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrioglio.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Alfa Romeo Spider 3.0 V6Engine: Front Engine, Power: 143.2 kw / 192.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 260.0 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS CorsaEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 4750 rpmN/A
1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Villa d'EsteEngine: Inline-6, Power: 82.0 kw / 110 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
1962 Alfa Romeo 2600 Pininfarina SpecialeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint SpecialeEngine: Inline-4, Power: 83.5 kw / 112 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...