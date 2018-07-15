Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING UK pricing
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING UK pricing
15 July 2018 13:46:05
The UK range of Alfa Romeo is now ready to welcome the very rare and very special edition NRING, dedicated to Giulia and Stelvio. Orders for the Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING Nürburgring Limited Editions open as they make their UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, priced from £82,500 OTR and £89,500 OTR respectively.
Just 108 editions of each model will be available for the EMEA region, celebrating the historic bond between Alfa Romeo and the legendary track. To celebrate the birth of the new limited edition the NRING versions will have a specific “Authenticity Certification” issued by FCA Heritage, giving them “Instant Classic” status.
These new limited editions build on the standard features that characterise all Quadrifoglio cars to includes carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, gear stick with carbon insert by MOPAR and leather and Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts. The front ‘V’ grille surround and wing mirror caps are in carbon fibre, as are the side skirt inserts.
Inside the NRING editions feature tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and Alfa Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8-inch’ screen, Apple CarPlay, Android AutoTM and DAB. Both cars feature a numbered badge in the carbon fibre dashboard insert and the unique Circuit Grey livery, while the Giulia model premieres the new bare carbon roof, while the Stelvio is equipped with electrically operated panoramic sunroof.
In addition, Alfa Romeo has created an exclusive experience for the 216 owners of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING Nürburgring limited editions, complete with a specific concierge service to assist them throughout their experience. Before their real car is delivered, owners will be given a numbered 1:18 scale model of it and upon collection they will receive a welcome kit comprising Sparco® racing gloves and customised soft shell jacket, sports bag in the Alfa Romeo pattern, Quadrifoglio cuff-links and original footwear created by Car Shoe. Owners will also be offered the chance to attends a sports driving technique course on the Nürburgring circuit, in 2019.
On Stelvio, for the first time, the 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo engine is combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, with its guarantee of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations. It’s the first SUV in the brand's history, and holds the record for its segment around the Nürburgring, having completed the 20.832km circuit in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds. This makes it the fastest amongst SUVs, with 510hp and 600Nm torque powering the car to a top speed of 176mph and acceleration from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds. The Giulia Quadrifoglio has a lap time of 7 minutes 32 seconds, achieved thanks to its superlative handling, top speed of 191mph and acceleration from zero to 62mph in 3.9 seconds.
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine

Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with 'self-learning' ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva

Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced

Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Volkswagen to unveil new Camper Van

Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018

Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up

Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Jaguar XJ50 special edition launched

Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road

A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
