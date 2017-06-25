Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo and Hawes and Curtis launch a special suit
Alfa Romeo and Hawes and Curtis launch a special suit
25 June 2017 17:41:31
The Italians are renowned when it comes to designing valuable suits. But, even so, Alfa romeo decided to partner with a British tailor to produce a tailor’s first all-weather suit, a solution for a ‘heat-wave’ or rainy day.
Alfa Romeo partnered with Hawes & Curtis of Jermyn St to launch the suit that takes inspiration from the automaker’s renowned Italian heritage and the marque’s Alfa Giulietta design and technology.
Inspiration behind the exterior of the high-performance suit stemmed from the Giulietta’s unique D.N.A driving mode selector.
Applying that notion to the suit required integration of a luxurious Italian wool – taken from Hawes & Curtis’ 1913 premium collection made in Italy – combined with a water resistant finish applied to the fabric itself. Moreover, for even greater comfort, mesh lining inside the suit regulates the warmth of the body ensuring the wearer could sport the luxury ensemble during a UK ‘heat-wave’ or thundery downpour.
Inside the suit the Giulietta’s distinctive, standout design features are clearly on show thanks to the delicate inclusion of a honeycomb grille mesh lining, a bespoke print on the sleeve lining and the stylish red contrast stitching.
Completing the high-end, bespoke look is an array of essential Giulietta accessories all complete with Alfa Romeo’s iconic logo: tie, pocket square, cufflinks, lapel pin and tie slide.
