After launching electric cars, Mercedes is now offering energy storage units

You have some solar panels on your house and you enjoy plenty of sun? Maybe you should store it in some batteries. And even if its sounds crazy, you should ask Mercedes for a solution.





Mercedes-Benz Energy is ready for the delivery of the first energy storage units for residential use to homeowners in the UK.





Originally developed for the demands of automotive operation, the Mercedes-Benz energy storage units are lithium-ion batteries. They are based on the technology used by Daimler since 2012 in over 80,000 hybrid and full electric vehicles.





Up to eight battery modules with an energy capacity of 2.5 kWh each can be combined to produce an energy storage unit with a capacity of up to 20 kWh. Industrial applications have even greater scalability. By using the storage units, households with their own solar energy systems can store surplus power with virtually no losses. By combining renewable energy sources with a battery storage unit, households can increase their self-consumption of generated energy to as much as 65 per cent.





Home retail price for home electricity generation is calculated based on a customised package of components. These generally consist of a photovoltaic (solar) system, a battery inverter, an energy management system and the Mercedes-Benz energy storage unit itself, plus the cost of installation.









