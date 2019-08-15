Acura Type S concept previews an upcoming four-door model
15 August 2019 09:18:02
The Acura Type S Concept previews the brand's next generation TLX model. According to the Acura officials, the model will be showcased during the Monterey Car Week in California.
More than that, this means that Acura has a plan to reintroduce the Type S performance sub-brand in its lineup.
"We've been dreaming about a new performance-focused Acura concept car since the Precision Concept debuted. The Type S Concept speaks unambiguously to performance and to the essence of Acura design",Dave Marek, Acura's Executive Creative Director, said in the model's new announcement.
As you can see, the model comes with angular accessories as the ones seen on the NSX and the long hood is an adaptation of the classic sports car aesthetic.
According to some rumors, under the hood we might see a new turbocharged V6 engine.
