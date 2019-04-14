Acura TLX PMC Edition to be launched in New York
14 April 2019 06:30:19
One of the most important premium brand sin the US is introducing an important model during this year New York Auto Show.
Acura will introduce handcrafted limited-edition vehicles, starting with the 2020 TLX PMC Edition. With production starting this summer, the 2020 TLX PMC Edition will be built by the same master technicians that hand assemble the Acura NSX supercar. Deliveries of the exclusive 2020 TLX PMC Edition will begin this summer with pricing around $50,000.
An MDX PMC Edition will follow. Both the production TLX PMC Edition and MDX PMC Edition Prototype make their world debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and will be on display throughout public show days, April 19-28, at the Jacob Javits Center.
With a limited production run, the 2020 TLX PMC Edition is distinguished by its deeply lustrous and grade-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl paint with nano-pigment technology, applied in the bespoke factory's advanced paint facility.
Each TLX PMC Edition is finished in Valencia Red Pearl, the highest quality, most vibrant paint ever offered by Acura and previously reserved for only the NSX supercar. This advanced paint features nano pigment technology that produces exceptionally high color saturation (chroma) and deep levels of contrast.
Engineered using mica, metal flake and super-high transparency nano pigments, the paint is applied using PMC's advanced robotic paint system in multiple base coats to enhance color intensity. This is followed by two clear coats to increase the paint's luster. Each PMC Edition undergoes the same meticulous hand inspection process given to the NSX. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.
When the hand-assembly process is complete, each TLX PMC Edition will undergo the same quality control process as NSX, including dyno check, final paint inspection, rough-road simulation and water leak test. Finally, these PMC Editions will be wrapped in a specially designed car cover before being transported to a dealer via an enclosed car carrier.
