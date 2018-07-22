ABT Sportsline has a 500 HP package for Audi RS3 Sportback

The German tuner ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package and a design kit for the Audi RS3 Sportback. Thanks to a new turbo management, a revised intercooler and a modified exhaust sytem, the 400 HP 2.5 liter petrol unit is now delivering 500 horsepower and 570 Nm peak of torque.





If you don't want that much power, the ABT Sportsline is offering to you just the ABT Engine COntrol Unit. With this installed the unit deliver 460 horsepower and 520 Nm peak of torque. With the full pack, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 300 km/h.





On the outside, the car comes with revised spoilers, new side skirts, a unique air diffuser and 20 inch wheels with performance tires. Inside the cabin, the Audi RS3 Sportback by ABT Sportsline has a modified upholstery and carbon fiber inserts.

