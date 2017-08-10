ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced

The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance package increases the power of the RS5: “By means of our ABT Power control unit, the V6 twin turbo engine is able to generate 510 HP. The 680 Nm maximum torque feels like a hammer in the small of your back”, says CEO Hans-Jürgen of Abt.





In its base version the current Audi RS5 with its 450 PS does not have more HP than its predecessor with the high-revving V8 engine. The new V6 twin turbo engine, however, is clearly superior in terms of torque already ex works: 600 Nm compared to formerly 430 Nm. In addition to the 60 HP increase, ABT has also increased the torque by another 80 Nm.





The existing range of 20 inch alloy wheels, depending on the model, are available in many shades of black, ranging from mystic black over black magic and glossy black to matt black. Sometimes a diamond-machined finish is also used on contrast surfaces.





Currently available are the designs DR, FR and GR, as well as the exclusively forged wheel ER-F. All rims can also be purchased from ABT Sportsline as complete wheel sets, either with Dunlop or Continental tires.





And for those who want to counter black with some light, the integrated entrance light is available, using LEDs to project the ABT Logo onto the ground.













