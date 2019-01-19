ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant
19 January 2019 11:01:48
|Tweet
ABT is one of the greatest tuning car company that can transform your Volkswagen Group model. Today, the German tuning firm decided to show us what you can do with an Audi RS4 Avant.
On the design side there are not so many modifications, but all togheter are delivering an impressive new look. You?ll see a new carbon trim around the grille, splitter and front fender accents. There are also some matching parts at the rear skirt and wing. The exterior package is finished with the help of a new set of 20 inch black wheels.
But the biggest modification was made under the hood. With some new ECU map and a revised exhust that now has four tailpipes, the V6 2.9 liter engine can deliver 510 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. We are talking about 60 HP and 80 Nm more than the standard version.
If you are willing to pay more, ABT will raise the power up to 530 horsepower. For now, the tuning car company did not discolose the new performances for the RS4+, cause this is the name of their baby.
According to ABT, the new RS4+ package will be built in just 50 units and the deliveries are scheduled for March.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Ford Mondeo facelift is here and it has a Hybrid Wagon version
Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid cars
The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was sold for 1.1 million USD
-
ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant
Subaru STI division launches the STI 209 limited edition
New Kia Telluride unveiled
Related Specs
1999 Audi RS4 AvantEngine: Biturbo V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 440.0 nm / 324.5 ft lbs @ 2500 rpm
2005 Audi RS4Engine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2002 Audi S4 AvantEngine: V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...