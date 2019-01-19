Home » News » Audi » ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant

ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant

19 January 2019 11:01:48

ABT is one of the greatest tuning car company that can transform your Volkswagen Group model. Today, the German tuning firm decided to show us what you can do with an Audi RS4 Avant.

On the design side there are not so many modifications, but all togheter are delivering an impressive new look. You?ll see a new carbon trim around the grille, splitter and front fender accents. There are also some matching parts at the rear skirt and wing. The exterior package is finished with the help of a new set of 20 inch black wheels.

ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant
ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant Photos
But the biggest modification was made under the hood. With some new ECU map and a revised exhust that now has four tailpipes, the V6 2.9 liter engine can deliver 510 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. We are talking about 60 HP and 80 Nm more than the standard version.

If you are willing to pay more, ABT will raise the power up to 530 horsepower. For now, the tuning car company did not discolose the new performances for the RS4+, cause this is the name of their baby. 

According to ABT, the new RS4+ package will be built in just 50 units and the deliveries are scheduled for March. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Audi, Custom Cars

ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant Photos (11 photos)
  • ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant
  • ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant
  • ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant
  • ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2020 Ford Mondeo facelift is here and it has a Hybrid Wagon version

    2020 Ford Mondeo facelift is here and it has a Hybrid Wagon version

  2. Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid cars

    Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid cars

  3. The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was sold for 1.1 million USD

    The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was sold for 1.1 million USD

  4.  
  5. ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant

    ABT developed a performance pack for Audi RS4 Avant

  6. Subaru STI division launches the STI 209 limited edition

    Subaru STI division launches the STI 209 limited edition

  7. New Kia Telluride unveiled

    New Kia Telluride unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 1999 Audi RS4 Avant

    Engine: Biturbo V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 440.0 nm / 324.5 ft lbs @ 2500 rpm

  2. 2005 Audi RS4

    Engine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 2008 Audi RS6 Avant

    Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm

  4. 2004 Audi RS6 Avant Plus

    Engine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm

  5. 2002 Audi S4 Avant

    Engine: V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX Concept revealedInfiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

2018 Kia sales reached record levels2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technologyVolkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 SVIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
Copyright CarSession.com