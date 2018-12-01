ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
1 December 2018 04:52:52
|Tweet
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known for its work on Audi models, but now changed sides and improved the first Cupra model.
They were involved in the development of the sporty SUV from the start and will present the CUPRA Ateca ABT for the first time at this year's Essen Motor Show in Germany. After the upgrade, it now offers 350 HP (257 kW). Incidentally, the associated performance curve bears a strong resemblance to the side of the Pico del Teide, Spain's highest volcano. The torque progression is more of a high plateau: an impressive 440 Nm are active between 2000 and 5200 rpm.
The CUPRA Ateca ABT will be presented to the public at the Essen Motor Show from December 1 to 9, at the joint stand 3A41 with Continental in hall 3, where the vehicle tuner traditionally exhibits. Another specimen of the CUPRA Ateca ABT will be shown at the same time at the SEAT Partner Dialog in Berlin and the subsequent CUPRA X event.
Guests can look forward to a real highlight, which was tweaked in several areas. ABT lowering springs ensure that the SUV keeps its line as precisely as the Spanish high-speed trains, which travel in the world's second longest corresponding rail network.
To push the CUPRA Ateca ABT to its limits, German autobahns are still the first choice: it tops out only at 255 km/h – 10 km/h later than the production model.
The acceleration is even more impressive, as it is in a range that was previously only occupied by purebred sports cars. The world's largest tuner for vehicles from the Volkswagen and Audi Group reduces the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h by two tenths, putting an even 5.0 seconds on the data sheet. And when someone runs that fast, they deserve some new boots: The CUPRA Ateca ABT is therefore fitted with 20-inch ABT SPORT GR wheels.
The design features ten spokes which bisect towards the rim flange, a recessed hub area and a strongly concave rim base. After all, this SUV should display its special status from the outside at all times.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Seat Leon CupraEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
2001 Seat Leon Cupra REngine: Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 270 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Custom Cars
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...