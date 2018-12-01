ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known for its work on Audi models, but now changed sides and improved the first Cupra model.





They were involved in the development of the sporty SUV from the start and will present the CUPRA Ateca ABT for the first time at this year's Essen Motor Show in Germany. After the upgrade, it now offers 350 HP (257 kW). Incidentally, the associated performance curve bears a strong resemblance to the side of the Pico del Teide, Spain's highest volcano. The torque progression is more of a high plateau: an impressive 440 Nm are active between 2000 and 5200 rpm.





The CUPRA Ateca ABT will be presented to the public at the Essen Motor Show from December 1 to 9, at the joint stand 3A41 with Continental in hall 3, where the vehicle tuner traditionally exhibits. Another specimen of the CUPRA Ateca ABT will be shown at the same time at the SEAT Partner Dialog in Berlin and the subsequent CUPRA X event.





Guests can look forward to a real highlight, which was tweaked in several areas. ABT lowering springs ensure that the SUV keeps its line as precisely as the Spanish high-speed trains, which travel in the world's second longest corresponding rail network.





To push the CUPRA Ateca ABT to its limits, German autobahns are still the first choice: it tops out only at 255 km/h – 10 km/h later than the production model.





The acceleration is even more impressive, as it is in a range that was previously only occupied by purebred sports cars. The world's largest tuner for vehicles from the Volkswagen and Audi Group reduces the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h by two tenths, putting an even 5.0 seconds on the data sheet. And when someone runs that fast, they deserve some new boots: The CUPRA Ateca ABT is therefore fitted with 20-inch ABT SPORT GR wheels.





The design features ten spokes which bisect towards the rim flange, a recessed hub area and a strongly concave rim base. After all, this SUV should display its special status from the outside at all times.





















Tags: abt, abt cupra ateca, cupra ateca, cupra ateca tuning

Posted in Seat, Custom Cars