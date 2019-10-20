ABT Audi S5 diesel has 384 HP and lots of torque
20 October 2019 07:24:02
|Tweet
Audi unveiled the S5 diesel model a few months ago, and now the German tuner ABT Sportsline decided to come with a special performance package.
As you would expect, the guys from ABT Sportsline did not overdue the exterior. On the outside we see some sligtly revised spoilers, a new splitter, a modified air diffuser and a new wing. Of course there are new wheels which can be choosen form the sets that are always inside ABT's shops.
Inside the cabin there will be minor tweaks for the S5 diesel model.
On the performance side, the guys from ABT did what they do best: a new ECU software. Standard, Audi S5 has a V6 3.0 liter diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system. The engine can deliver 347 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
Thanks to the new performance software, the S5 can deliver now 384 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. ABT also comes with tuned adjustable suspension and roll bars.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Audi S5Engine: V8, Power: 263.98 kw / 354 bhp @ 3500 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
1908 Sizaire-Naudin 12HPEngine: One Cyl, Power: 8.9 kw / 12 bhp @ 1300 rpmN/A
1996 Audi S8Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...