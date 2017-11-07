Abarth 695 Rivale unveiled in UK

Abarth is making an important return on the UK market with a special edition of its 500 model. The car is based on a special edition, created by Fiat and yacht producer Riva.





The limited edition Abarth 695 Rivale will be introduced during Salon QP. Exclusive styling features and premium materials pay tribute to the new open ’56 Rivale’ luxury yacht, with the trademark Riva two-tone Sera Blue and Shark Grey colour scheme with Aquamarine double-stripe beauty line representing a thin line of sea on the horizon.





Blue leather interior and optional mahogany finish to the dashboard, steering wheel and gear lever, satin chrome finish to the door handles and tailgate, and optional handwritten name plate fitted with the same screws used on a Riva yacht, complete this unique collaboration.





The Akrapovic exhaust system with carbon tailpipes, Brembo brakes with black callipers and grey 17-inch Supersport wheels go on to underline the stunning performance and driving characteristics which Abarth brings to this party.





The 180hp MultiAir engine promises a top speed of 139mph and acceleration from 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds, with a power to weight ratio matching that of a supercar.





Inside, the exclusive instrument panel and Uconnect 7-inch HD touch screen infotainment system brings the latest in onboard technology – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ready – with navigation and touch or voice controlled operation.









Tags: abarth, abarth 695 rivale, abarth rivale, fiat 500 riva, abarth riva, riva

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles