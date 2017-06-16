Abarth 695 Rivale created with Riva

It is not the first time when Fiat joins forces with Riva, the famous producer of yachts. This time the collaboration sees Riva together with Abarth performance division creating the Abarth 695 Rivale, a special series, available in a limited number of sedan and cabriolet versions.





The Abarth 695 Rivale can be recognised by its exclusive livery: two-tone Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey paintwork, embellished with an aquamarine double stripe that runs at waistline height, resembling the "beauty line" on yachts.





The satin chrome finish on the door handles, the "695 Rivale" name on the tailgate and rear bumpers, the satin chrome moulding on the tailgate, which evokes the sophisticated shapes of a yacht.





Under the bonnet of the 695 Rivale, hides a 1368 cm3 engine, which guarantees a maximum power of 180 HP and a torque of 250 Nm. The power-to-weight ratio of the 695 Rivale is that of a real supercar (5.8 kg/HP with a mass of 1045 kg) and its performance is extraordinary: a maximum speed of 225 km/h and 6.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.





Inside, the carbon fibre kick plates, blue leather seats and interior door panels, black mats with blue inserts and the carbon fibre or mahogany dashboard are variants available on request to give the car even more nautical look.





Together with the Abarth 695 Rivale, the 695 Rivale 175 Anniversary is also unveiled to celebrate 175 years of the Riva brand, which was founded in 1842. This "ultra-limited edition" accentuates the handcrafted finishes by adding customised elements, special wheel rims, celebratory logos and hand-finished blue and black leather front seats. 175 sedan and 175 cabriolet versions are available.









Tags: abarth, abarth riva, abarth 695 rivale, abarth 695, riva

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles