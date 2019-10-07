Abarth 695 70th Anniversario has 180 HP and manually adjustable spoiler
7 October 2019 13:06:49
Abarth, the Italian performance brand, is celebrating 70 years. The company officials have prepared a special surprise for its fans: the launch of the limited edition Abarth 695 70th Anniversario.
As the name suggests, the car is based on the current 695 model and it is equipped with the 1.4 liter turbo engine which can deliver 180 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque.
The small city car can run from not to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 225 km/h.
On the outside, the special edition comes with a Monza Green color and some grey accents. Also, customers will get a rear wing which can be adjusted manually. It has 12 positions between 0 and 60 degrees. Inside the cabin there are special sport seats.
