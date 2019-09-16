Abarth 595 Pista launched in UK
16 September 2019 17:48:15
Abarth range is expanding in UK with the introduction of the new 595 Pista, a name that make us think at the Ferrari 488 Pista.
Adding a new Garrett turbocharger the new small car will deliver 165hp. It is equipped with the Record Monza Active exhaust and Koni rear suspension, with Frequency Selective Damping.
The 595 Pista is packed with standard equipment including a racing steering wheel with flat bottom and centring mark, the "Sport" button which adjusts peak torque output, power steering settings and the throttle response for an even more thrilling drive. The braking system is also enhanced with ventilated 284mm discs on the front and 240mm discs on the rear.
The new, oversized Garrett turbocharger, with geometric compression ratio reduced from 9.8:1 to 9:1, optimises temperature in the combustion chamber at equal pressure. This allows peak torque of 230Nm to be achieved at just 2,250rpm.
The Abarth 595 Pista is available to order now priced from £19,135.
