Abarth 595 esseesse celebrates 70 years of Abarth
27 February 2019 15:22:55
Not only Fiat is celebrating something important at this year Geneva Motor Show. Abarth will also be there celebrating 70 years since birth. Featured on this year’s stand will be the new Abarth 595 esseesse. The 595 esseesse is a homage to the legendary Sixties tuning kit, successfully reprised back in 2009 on the Abarth 500.
The iconic “esseesse” returns to the top of the Abarth range, and is equipped with the brand's most powerful 180hp engine. In the best Abarth tradition, this 595 has a deep roar of the Abarth by Akrapovic exhaust system.
The new Abarth 595 esseesse also features a high-performance Brembo front braking system, with perforated, ventilated front brake discs and oversize red brake calipers. The braking system is able to realign the brake pads with the disc's braking surface, for rapid heat dispersal and improved response when braking. The new Abarth 595 esseesse is identified by 17-inch Supersport alloy wheels with a new Racing White finish, Abarth side stripes, mirror caps and matching front and rear DAM.
Also standard is an air filter “by BMC”, providing better intake air flow capacity with obvious benefits for engine combustion quality, power output and performance. The new Abarth 595 esseesse's equipment is completed by Koni FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) rear suspension. The 595 includes navigation with the 7-inch Uconnect HD touchscreen system, including Abarth Telemetry, Apple CarPlay support and Android Auto compatibility as standard.
The Abarth 595 esseesse's racing personality is clearly expressed by “Sabelt 70” sports seats with carbon rear shell, and the carbon pedals. What's more, a whole new range of Sabelt seats is now available on the 595, marking Abarth's 70th birthday with the number 70 embroidered on the cover. These seats are even further improved in their shapes, inserts and padding, for an even more intense driving experience.
This new Abarth features the “esseesse” badge which, together with the "70th anniversary" logo, makes this sports car truly unique and exclusive.
Related Specs
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1964 Fiat Abarth 1000 Berlina CorsaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 56.7 kw / 76 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
