Abarth 124 Spider available with new graphics

24 September 2019 05:44:00

Fiat wants to spice up the current 124 Spider in Abarth version with some logos on the body. FIAT announced today the all-new “Scorpion Sting” Appearance Group, which provides an unmistakable look, available on the performance-oriented convertible.

Design elements include an attention-grabbing Rosso-red scorpion silhouette hood decal reminiscent of the legendary Abarth badge, a badge of honour celebrating 70 years. 

The Abarth scorpion badge is a historical nod to founder Karl Abarth, whose astrological sign was Scorpio, and represents a symbol of power and performance. In addition, sleek Rosso red side stripes feature the iconic scorpion and run the length of the roadster’s body.
The new Scorpion Sting Appearance Group is available on the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth for $395. 

The Scorpion Sting Appearance Group joins a list of other recently introduced options for the Fiat 124 Spider:
- Record Monza Exhaust on Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models provides unmistakable Abarth growl for $995.
- Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group features red exterior mirror caps, red lower fascia lip and red front tow hook, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest for $495.
- Custom center-stripe design options, including “Double Rally Stripe” and “Retro Stripe,” available on 2019 model-year Fiat 124 Spider Classica for $295.


