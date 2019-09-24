Abarth 124 Spider available with new graphics
24 September 2019 05:44:00
Fiat wants to spice up the current 124 Spider in Abarth version with some logos on the body. FIAT announced today the all-new “Scorpion Sting” Appearance Group, which provides an unmistakable look, available on the performance-oriented convertible.
Design elements include an attention-grabbing Rosso-red scorpion silhouette hood decal reminiscent of the legendary Abarth badge, a badge of honour celebrating 70 years.
The Abarth scorpion badge is a historical nod to founder Karl Abarth, whose astrological sign was Scorpio, and represents a symbol of power and performance. In addition, sleek Rosso red side stripes feature the iconic scorpion and run the length of the roadster’s body.
The new Scorpion Sting Appearance Group is available on the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth for $395.
The Scorpion Sting Appearance Group joins a list of other recently introduced options for the Fiat 124 Spider:
- Record Monza Exhaust on Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models provides unmistakable Abarth growl for $995.
- Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group features red exterior mirror caps, red lower fascia lip and red front tow hook, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest for $495.
- Custom center-stripe design options, including “Double Rally Stripe” and “Retro Stripe,” available on 2019 model-year Fiat 124 Spider Classica for $295.
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
