Abarth 124 GT now available in the UK

23 September 2018 09:23:54

After a long wait, the new Abarth 124 GT, first unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show in March, is now reaching UK showrooms. The Abarth 124GT comes as standard with a carbon fibre roof, 17 inch OZ Ultra-Light alloys, Bose sound system and Visibility pack including dusk and rain sensors, rear parking sensors and adaptive front LED headlights and is limited to just 50 cars in the UK.

The carbon fibre roof weighs just16kgs maintaining the optimum 50:50 weight distribution of the 124. The hard top is lined on the inside and has a large rear window and efficient defroster to clear it in less than three minutes. The carbon fibre roof can be removed and refitted in a few easy steps.

The 124GT is also equipped with the legendary Record Monza Exhaust giving the car its recognisable Abarth sound, as well as mechanical self-locking differential for greater traction. The Abarth 124GT is available in three colours: Portogallo 1974 Grey, San Marino 1972 Black and Turini 1975 White.
The Abarth 124GT is fitted with a 1.4 MultiAir Turbo 170hp engine as per the 124 spider reaching 62mph in 6.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 144mph while returning a combined cycle and emitting 148g/km CO2 for the manual. The 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 142 mph while returning a combined cycle and emitting 153g/km CO2. 

The 1.4 MultiAir Turbo engine has a combined cycle of 44.1mpg for the manual and 42.8mpg for the automatic.


