A unique Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta on auction to benefit Save the Children
4 September 2017 08:38:12
A few weeks ago, Ferrari told us that they are producing another LaFerrari Aperta. Today we have more details about that extra unit.
This new LaFerrari Aperta will mark the 70th anniversary and will be sold for a special cause. Ferrari will auction this one-of-a-kind LaFerrari Aperta to benefit the charity Save the Children.
The event is called “Leggenda e Passione” and will took place on Saturday, September 9th. The auction will be held on Ferrari’s Fiorano track and is organised with RM Sotheby’s.
This one-of-a-kind LaFerrari Aperta is painted in metallic Rosso Fuoco and features a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the bonnet and rear. The interiors have been conceived in black Alcantara and shiny black carbon fiber with red leather inserts on the seats and red stitching.
Under the hood of this special LaFerrari Aperta is the same V12 6.2 liter engine paired with an electric motor for a total of 963 horsepower.
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
