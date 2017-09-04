A unique Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta on auction to benefit Save the Children

A few weeks ago, Ferrari told us that they are producing another LaFerrari Aperta. Today we have more details about that extra unit.





This new LaFerrari Aperta will mark the 70th anniversary and will be sold for a special cause. Ferrari will auction this one-of-a-kind LaFerrari Aperta to benefit the charity Save the Children.





The event is called “Leggenda e Passione” and will took place on Saturday, September 9th. The auction will be held on Ferrari’s Fiorano track and is organised with RM Sotheby’s.





This one-of-a-kind LaFerrari Aperta is painted in metallic Rosso Fuoco and features a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the bonnet and rear. The interiors have been conceived in black Alcantara and shiny black carbon fiber with red leather inserts on the seats and red stitching.





Under the hood of this special LaFerrari Aperta is the same V12 6.2 liter engine paired with an electric motor for a total of 963 horsepower.





Tags: ferrari laferrari, ferrari laferrari aperta, laferrari aperta

Posted in Ferrari, New Vehicles

Source: Ferrari