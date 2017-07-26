A special Subaru WRX STI set a new lap record around the Nurburgring
26 July 2017 10:33:17
|Tweet
The Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a model developed by the guys from Prodrive. The car is used in Time Attack competitions and these days it arrived at the Nurburgring. The Japanese model manage to set a lap record for four-dor saloon at the famous Green Hell, achieving a time of 6:57.5.
As a result, this car is faster than a Mercedes-AMG GT R or a Lamborghini Aventador SV but is 0.5 seconds slower than the Porsche 918 Spyder. Another important fact is that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has no reasons to get mad because the Italian model will retain the lap record for production four-door saloon.
Under the hood of the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a 2.0 liter boxer unit that was modified to deliver more than 600 horsepower. The Japanese model also has a special WRC transmission that can shift in just 20 - 25 milliseconds.
The model also has a special aerodynimic pakcage which improves the handling on fast zones and a Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for better traction around the corners. For now, the guys from Prodrive haven't published the lap video.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2001 Subaru Impreza WRX STiEngine: Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 373 nm / 275.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX STiEngine: EJ20 Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 343 nm / 253.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX STiEngine: Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STiEngine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
2019 Aston Martin Valkyrie - First interior pictures
Aston Martin has published a new set of pictures with the upcoming Valkyrie model. Their first hypercar is set to go on market in 2019, but we do know ...
Aston Martin has published a new set of pictures with the upcoming Valkyrie model. Their first hypercar is set to go on market in 2019, but we do know ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Dacia returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed
The youngest brand on the UK market, Dacia wants to get closer and closer to its younger clients. It also favours those who love motorsport and its history, ...
The youngest brand on the UK market, Dacia wants to get closer and closer to its younger clients. It also favours those who love motorsport and its history, ...
Motorsports
Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...