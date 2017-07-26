A special Subaru WRX STI set a new lap record around the Nurburgring

The Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a model developed by the guys from Prodrive. The car is used in Time Attack competitions and these days it arrived at the Nurburgring. The Japanese model manage to set a lap record for four-dor saloon at the famous Green Hell, achieving a time of 6:57.5.





As a result, this car is faster than a Mercedes-AMG GT R or a Lamborghini Aventador SV but is 0.5 seconds slower than the Porsche 918 Spyder. Another important fact is that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has no reasons to get mad because the Italian model will retain the lap record for production four-door saloon.





Under the hood of the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a 2.0 liter boxer unit that was modified to deliver more than 600 horsepower. The Japanese model also has a special WRC transmission that can shift in just 20 - 25 milliseconds.





The model also has a special aerodynimic pakcage which improves the handling on fast zones and a Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for better traction around the corners. For now, the guys from Prodrive haven't published the lap video.

Source: Subaru