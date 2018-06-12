A BMW 8 Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash
12 June 2018 18:27:55
|Tweet
The BMW 8-Series will be officially unveiled during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race which will take place this weekend in Sartre, France. But last night, a BMW 8-Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash.
The accident took place near Bodenkirchen, a municipality in the district of Landshut in Bavaria. The 37-year-old driver was speeding and failed to follow the road while making a right turn. The driver was able to free himselft from the wrackege, but the 53-year-old front passenger remainde blocked inside the car.
Local authorities are currently investigating to discover what happened Saturday night on the country road between Bonbruck and Buch. The test vehicle's airbags deploy, but the impact was very powerful as a result of excessive speed.
The new German model will be officially unveiled on June 15.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First teaser pictures with the all-new Skoda Kodiaq RS
2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors
First teaser video for the new generation Audi A1
-
GMC Yukon Graphite Edition - daker is better
A BMW 8 Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2003 BMW 330i Performance PackageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSAEngine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A
1955 BMW IsettaEngine: 1 Cyl, Power: 9.7 kw / 13.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 19.0 nm / 14.0 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...