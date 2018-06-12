The BMW 8-Series will be officially unveiled during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race which will take place this weekend in Sartre, France. But last night, a BMW 8-Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash.





The accident took place near Bodenkirchen, a municipality in the district of Landshut in Bavaria. The 37-year-old driver was speeding and failed to follow the road while making a right turn. The driver was able to free himselft from the wrackege, but the 53-year-old front passenger remainde blocked inside the car.





Local authorities are currently investigating to discover what happened Saturday night on the country road between Bonbruck and Buch. The test vehicle's airbags deploy, but the impact was very powerful as a result of excessive speed.





The new German model will be officially unveiled on June 15.

