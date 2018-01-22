A 2017 Ford GT was sold for 2.5 million at auction

During the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction Ford has come with another special model. This time we are talking about a 2017 Ford GT model.





This particular one is one of the earliest units of the current generation and it was donated by businessman Ron Pratte to the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation.





Under the bonnet, the 2017 Ford GT uses a 3.5 liter V6 unit rated at 647 horsepower and 746 Nm peak fo torque. The unit auctioned during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale was sold for 2.55 million USD and all this amount of money will go to he Autism Society of North Carolina’s Ignite Program and the Autism Alliance of Michigan.





"We’re incredibly fortunate to have the resources to support wonderful organizations that strive to make a difference for so many people in need. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise nearly $96 million for charity and those funds, along with the generous donations that will be raised in Scottsdale, bring much needed relief to countless people through many great charities", said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.





