A 2017 Ford GT was sold for 2.5 million at auction
22 January 2018 11:44:31
|Tweet
During the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction Ford has come with another special model. This time we are talking about a 2017 Ford GT model.
This particular one is one of the earliest units of the current generation and it was donated by businessman Ron Pratte to the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation.
Under the bonnet, the 2017 Ford GT uses a 3.5 liter V6 unit rated at 647 horsepower and 746 Nm peak fo torque. The unit auctioned during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale was sold for 2.55 million USD and all this amount of money will go to he Autism Society of North Carolina’s Ignite Program and the Autism Alliance of Michigan.
"We’re incredibly fortunate to have the resources to support wonderful organizations that strive to make a difference for so many people in need. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise nearly $96 million for charity and those funds, along with the generous donations that will be raised in Scottsdale, bring much needed relief to countless people through many great charities", said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
A 2017 Ford GT was sold for 2.5 million at auction
The first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned for 300.000 USD
Honda Civic and Jazz fuel economy announced
-
Bugatti Chiron brakes made with a 3D printer
Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition launched in UK
Seat uses 84 robots and 5000 litre of paint for its new models
Related Specs
2007 Ford GT GT3 by MatechEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump LubricationN/AN/A
2007 Ford Mustang FR500GT ConceptEngine: Ford Racing Modular V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhpN/A
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2002 Ford F-350 Tonka ConceptEngine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1967 Ford Falcon GTEngine: Mustang 289 V8, Power: 167.8 kw / 225 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 413.52 nm / 305 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
This is the new Land Cruiser FJ Company Signature Edition
The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to ...
The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to ...
Future Cars
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
The new Renault Clio will come to Paris
The current generation Renault Clio is on the market for a long time. But according to AutoExpress, the french super-mini model will get a new generation ...
The current generation Renault Clio is on the market for a long time. But according to AutoExpress, the french super-mini model will get a new generation ...
Motorsports
DS Racing Formula E car unveiled
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...