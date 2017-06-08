Porsche Exclusive has changed it's name into Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. And with this occasion, the German division has decided to deliver a special model. Dubbed as the most powerful and unique 911 Turbo S ever made, the car was named 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.





It will be produced in just 500 units and each exemple comes with this list of modifications. Golden Yellow paint for bodywork and rims, carbon fiber stripes on the roof and hood, carbon fiber side skirts, a new rear apron, a new rear wing and a carbon fiber ram-air scoop.





Inside the cabin, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series features seats covered in perforated leather upholstery with Golden Yellow stripes, Alcantara roof liner and illuminated carbon sill plates.





Under the hood of the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is the same biturbo 3.8 liter engine rated now at 607 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h is done in 3.8 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 330 km/h. The car also has ceramic brakes, rear-axle steering, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Active Suspension Management system.

Tags: 911 turbo s exclusive series, porsche, porsche 911 turbo s exclusive series

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Source: Porsche