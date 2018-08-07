48 hours test drives sessions for Mercedes C-Class and S-Class in UK

Mercedes knows that most of its clients don't have enough time to feel the luxury offered by its cars during a short test drive. So is going to fix that.





Mercedes-Benz is giving customers the opportunity to test the new C-Class or E-Class in the real world, with a new 48-hour test drive initiative.





The campaign is designed especially to give customers the opportunity fully to explore their potential new car, and see how it suits their lifestyle.





The offer runs throughout August and is available at participating Mercedes-Benz retailers in UK.





The refreshed C-Class showcases a range of efficient new petrol and diesel engine, providing greater efficiency and refinement. Additionally, it features an enhanced interior, including, for the first time, a 12.3-inch digital cockpit display.





The latest generation of driving assistance technology is also available on the C-Class, making for an even more stress-free driving experience. Prices start at £33,180 for the C 200 SE Saloon.













