Home » News » Porsche » 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

21 August 2017 10:46:10

Porsche is currently working on the third generation Cayenne. The German SUV will be ready for Frankfurt Motor Show. In order to get some feedback from the fans, Porsche has published some pictures and a video which were taken during the testing sessions.

According to Posche, the prototypes and pre-series vehicles have completed a total of around 4.4 M kilometers. To simulate extreme stresses the cars were tested all around the world. 

The materials, sensors and electronics have to prove their quality and durability in different climate conditions – at up to plus 50 degrees Celsius in the sand dunes of Dubai (UAE) and on dusty slopes in Death Valley (USA) as well as at up to minus 45 degrees Celsius on ice and snow in Alaska (USA). The third generation of the Cayenne also had to endure the stop-start traffic in the hot and humid conditions of Chinese cities, master test tracks in Sweden, Finland and Spain, and was transported to South Africa, Japan and New Zealand to complete extensive on and offroad testing.

The New Cayenne will be revealed on 29 August.
 
 






Tags: , , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Source: Porsche

4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details Photos (11 photos)
  • 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details
  • 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details
  • 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details
  • 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star

    Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star

  2. This it the new 2018 BMW M5 - Official pictures and details

    This it the new 2018 BMW M5 - Official pictures and details

  3. 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

    4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

  4.  
  5. 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

    2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

  6. Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept - Official pictures and details

    Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept - Official pictures and details

  7. BMW Z4 Concept - First official video

    BMW Z4 Concept - First official video

Related Specs

  1. 1952 Porsche 356 America Roadster

    Engine: Air Cooled Flat-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

  2. 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS

    Engine: Air Cooled, Type 587/3, All Aluminum, Flat 4 w/Dry Sump, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 195.92 nm / 144.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1992 Porsche 911 RS America

    Engine: Flat 6, Power: 184.2 kw / 247.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 309.1 nm / 228.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Limited Edition

    Engine: Flat 6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 412.17 nm / 304 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1970 Porsche 914

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 63.4 kw / 85.0 bhp @ 4900 rpm, Torque: 139.6 nm / 103.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

New Vehicles

Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiledVauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com