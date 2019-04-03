2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US
3 April 2019 16:44:33
|Tweet
Toyota is trying to increase the appeal of its current Yaris with a new and improved version, capable of being even more efficient. The front end projects a gutsy attitude with a hexagon lower front grille and sharp-eyed headlamps. The XLE grade’s automatic LED headlamps incorporate daytime running lamps. A choice of vibrant exterior colors amps up the head-turning quotient: Stealth, Graphite, Pulse, Sapphire, Chromium, Frost and Icicle.
On all 2020 Yaris Hatchback models, standard 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, body-color side mirrors and door handles, and a chrome tailpipe tip set the premium tone. The side mirrors are power-adjustable and have integrated LED turn signals, and they’re also heated for quick cold-weather defrosting.
The long list of standard features includes many that are usually optional or offered only on upgrade models: Smart Key Entry with Push Button Start, fog lights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, rear backup camera, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, chrome interior door handles, and driver and front passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors. There’s even a first aid kit.
The standard 7-inch Touchscreen display audio system is ready to rock or hip-hop with clear, powerful sound played through six speakers. Maximizing connectivity and control, the system is equipped with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as voice recognition and Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free phone operation. The 7-inch touchscreen display screen is a touchscreen or can be controlled by the remote commander knob.
Standard Sirius Satellite Radio comes with a three-month All Access trial subscription (150+ channels, including commercial-free music). USB ports and an auxiliary input ensure connectivity for all types of devices, and the sporty steering wheel integrates control switches for the audio and phone.
Here’s another surprise from the 2020 Yaris Hatchback: both the LE and XLE grades are equipped with navigation hardware; the customer simply needs to buy the accessory SD card through a Toyota dealer to activate navigation capability.
The 2020 Yaris Hatchback will come equipped as standard with a Low-speed Pre-collision Safety System in both model grades (standard on the Yaris Sedan, too). The system scans the road ahead for potential vehicle collisions. If a potential frontal collision is detected, an audio/visual alert and braking assistance are designed to automatically activate. Should the driver not respond, this system may automatically apply the brakes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures
Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series
Volkswagen Passat reaches 30 million mark. It is the best-selling midsize car ever
-
Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35
Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK
2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota MR2 SpyderEngine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 158.6 nm / 117.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
Land Rover installs the most remote charging point
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...