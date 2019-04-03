2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US

Toyota is trying to increase the appeal of its current Yaris with a new and improved version, capable of being even more efficient. The front end projects a gutsy attitude with a hexagon lower front grille and sharp-eyed headlamps. The XLE grade’s automatic LED headlamps incorporate daytime running lamps. A choice of vibrant exterior colors amps up the head-turning quotient: Stealth, Graphite, Pulse, Sapphire, Chromium, Frost and Icicle.





On all 2020 Yaris Hatchback models, standard 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, body-color side mirrors and door handles, and a chrome tailpipe tip set the premium tone. The side mirrors are power-adjustable and have integrated LED turn signals, and they’re also heated for quick cold-weather defrosting.

The long list of standard features includes many that are usually optional or offered only on upgrade models: Smart Key Entry with Push Button Start, fog lights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, rear backup camera, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, chrome interior door handles, and driver and front passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors. There’s even a first aid kit.





The standard 7-inch Touchscreen display audio system is ready to rock or hip-hop with clear, powerful sound played through six speakers. Maximizing connectivity and control, the system is equipped with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as voice recognition and Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free phone operation. The 7-inch touchscreen display screen is a touchscreen or can be controlled by the remote commander knob.

Standard Sirius Satellite Radio comes with a three-month All Access trial subscription (150+ channels, including commercial-free music). USB ports and an auxiliary input ensure connectivity for all types of devices, and the sporty steering wheel integrates control switches for the audio and phone.

Here’s another surprise from the 2020 Yaris Hatchback: both the LE and XLE grades are equipped with navigation hardware; the customer simply needs to buy the accessory SD card through a Toyota dealer to activate navigation capability.





The 2020 Yaris Hatchback will come equipped as standard with a Low-speed Pre-collision Safety System in both model grades (standard on the Yaris Sedan, too). The system scans the road ahead for potential vehicle collisions. If a potential frontal collision is detected, an audio/visual alert and braking assistance are designed to automatically activate. Should the driver not respond, this system may automatically apply the brakes.













