2020 Toyota Highlander and Yaris to be unveiled in New York

This year New York Auto Show saw the unveil of the new 2020 Toyota Highlander, 2020 Yaris and 2020 GR Supra. The much-anticipated 2020 Highlander and 2020 Yaris Hatchback will take center stage on the show floor, where attendees will be among the first to experience the design and driving experience of these latest additions to the Toyota lineup.





Additionally, the 2020 GR Supra makes its New York debut. More than 20 years in the making, the 2020 GR Supra is the first global Toyota GAZOO Racing model with design inspired by Calty’s FT-1 Concept. The Supra goes on sale this summer and the first 1,500 vehicles will be Launch Edition models.





The 2020 model will be powered by a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine and its 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbo six will produce 335 hp and 365 lb.-ft. of torque and will be teamed with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.









Tags: toyota, toyota highlander, toyota yaris, new toyota highlander, new toyota gr supra

Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles