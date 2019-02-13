2020 Subaru Legacy new generation unveiled
13 February 2019 16:08:04
Subaru makes an important return in the premium segment with the launch of the new generation Legacy. The 2020 Legacy sedan is the seventh generation of the car and the most advanced Legacy in the model’s 30-year history.
With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as well as available tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK multimedia screen, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horsepower, the 2020 Legacy offers greater technology, performance, safety and refinement than ever before.
Introduced for 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the midsize Legacy, boasting a structure that is 70-percent stiffer in both torsional and front-suspension rigidity and 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity compared to the previous Legacy’s platform.
Passive safety is only part of the protection equation, and the Legacy once again leads its segment in active safety technology. Standard on all trims is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, now equipped for the first time in the U.S. with Lane Centering Function. When using EyeSight’s Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control feature, Lane Centering Function provides steering assist when the vehicle veers outside its lane, helping the driver maintain a direct path.
DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, optional on Limited and standard on both XT trims, uses a dedicated camera and facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction. If the system detects the driver is distracted or dozing off, a warning will display on both the combination meter and 11.6-inch screen to alert driver and passengers.
For the first time since 2012, the Legacy lineup will feature a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-4,800 rpm. Mated to a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and steering wheel paddle control switches, the 2.4-liter BOXER launches Legacy XT from 0-60 mph in an estimated 6.1 seconds. Fuel economy for the turbo is 24/32 mpg city/highway. For 2020, the Legacy’s CVT hydraulic system features a lower viscosity oil that reduces horsepower loss by 32 percent compared to the previous model’s CVT.
The standard naturally aspirated engine is the thoroughly revised 2.5-liter BOXER that debuted in the 2019 Forester. With direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, the 2.5-liter puts out 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. Paired with a Lineartronic CVT, the 2.5-liter BOXER delivers estimated 0-60-mph acceleration of 8.4 seconds.
Front and center, and highlighting Legacy’s upscale interior, is an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD multimedia display, the largest, most advanced infotainment screen ever in a Subaru. Standard on Premium, Sport and Limited, the 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC and vehicle settings, and includes Near Field Communication to its list of features. Like with a smartphone, app icons can be moved and configured based on personal preference. The top-of-the-line 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds navigation powered by TomTom.
