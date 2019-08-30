2020 Subaru Forester updates get detailed

Subaru is updating its offer for the US market with the new version of the Forester, one of its best-sellers. Introduced in 2019, the fifth-generation Forester SUV offers the most space, capability and features in its 23-year history. For 2020, all Foresters come standard with the Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which has added a Lane Centering function and new Lane Departure Prevention.

Also new for 2020, all Foresters include Rear Seat Reminder. Designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment, the system will alert the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.





The 2020 Subaru Forester will be offered in five trim levels when it arrives at retailers this fall: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. Pricing on the Forester begins at $24,495.





Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission). The powertrain delivers up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain offers up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist.





The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts (3-year free subscription). For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.





The entry-level Forester comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels with 225/60R17 all-season tires and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS. The exterior has body-color door handles and front, rear and side underguards. For added convenience at night, welcome lighting activates when the driver approaches or exits the vehicle.









