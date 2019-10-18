2020 Subaru Crosstrek updated
Subaru is updating its most popular model in the US: the Crosstrek. The 2020 Crosstrek is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered as either a 6-speed manual or Lineartronic CVT. The 6-speed manual transmission models have a fuel economy of 22 city and 29 highway, with a combined 25 miles per gallon. The CVT models achieve 27 city and 33 highway, averaging a combined 30 MPG.
Crosstrek models equipped with the CVT feature X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. Also standard on CVT models is driver-selectable SI-DRIVE, which is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes. “Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” mode tunes the throttle to emphasize performance. For Premium and Limited trims, the CVT features an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.
The new SUV comes with an array of standard features including the SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats and more. New for 2020, Automatic Power Door Locks with Collision Detection Unlock Function and Automatic Climate Control are standard on all trim levels.
The Base trim also comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails and black side cladding. The interior has black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels, in addition to a standard gloss black rear roof spoiler.
The entry-level Crosstrek with Lineartronic CVT is priced at $23,495 and includes standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration and SI-DRIVE.
Equipped with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, the 2020 Crosstrek Premium starts at $23,195. The Premium trim adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus; STARLINK Safety and Security features; fog lights; All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual USB ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation; and Welcoming lighting. The standard features on the Premium continue with a 6-speaker sound system, retractable cargo cover, cargo tray, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, and more.
The Premium trim with Lineartronic CVT is priced at $24,545 and adds 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters, X-MODE with Hill Descent Control and SI-Drive. The mid-level trim also includes EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration.
The 2020 Crosstrek Limited continues as the top of the model line. Priced from $27,395, standard features include Lineartronic CVT with X-MODE with Hill Descent Control; 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; and color-matched exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. New for 2020, the Limited also comes with SI-DRIVE, Auto Start-Stop, Rear Seat Reminder and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration as standard.
