2020 Skoda Octavia gains Dynamic package

Later this year Skoda will launch the new generation Octavia. In order to push the sales of the current model, the Czech car manufacturer has decided to deliver a special package for the Octvia.





Its name is Dynamic+ and it offers some special exterior cues from the mighty Octavia RS. On the outside, customers will get a porty black lip, matching the black frame of the characteristic Skoda grille. There is also a black rear diffuser, a black spoiler boot lid and 17 inch wheels.





The sporting, elegant and dynamic look continues in the interior, with sports seats, a black roof lining and a multifunction sports steering wheel.





Skoda Octavia is the best seller in the Czech car manufacturer portfolio. Since its introduction in 1996, Skoda managed to sell 5.5 million units.

