2020 Range Rover gets new engine
10 May 2019 03:14:40
Land Rover is extending the Range Rover range with the introduction of a new engine, a gasoline one, ready to offer new thrills. The 2020 Range Rover now offers higher levels of performance, refinement and responsiveness with the latest 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine.
The 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine is available in 355hp and 395hp outputs, badged P360 and P400 respectively and delivers up to 406 lb-ft of torque that powers the new Range Rover from 0-60mph in as little as 5.9 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds) and to a top speed of 130mph (209km/h).
In the U.S., the new P360 engine will be available on 2020 Range Rover and the P400 engine will be exclusive to the HSE trim level. The 2020 Range Rover and Range Rover HSE are available to order now.
In addition, an updated paint palette includes two new colors, as Eiger Grey replaces Corris Grey and Portofino Blue is now available instead of Loire Blue. Customers can also choose a new 22-inch Gloss Black wheel, in addition to the existing 21-inch and 22-inch options.
Owners continue to benefit from traditional capability features, for tasks such as the optional Terrain Response 2. There is also a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, including available Adaptive Cruise Control – featuring Stop & Go and Steering Assist – alongside High-Speed Emergency Braking.
The 2020 Range Rover is available to order now, priced from $90,9002 in the U.S.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHS
Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra. ...
Lynk&Co, the Chinese car manufacturer, launches WTCR documentary
Last year, WTCC and TCR have joind their forces and have become WTCR. The competition was developed in order to achieve even more awarness ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
