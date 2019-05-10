2020 Range Rover gets new engine

Land Rover is extending the Range Rover range with the introduction of a new engine, a gasoline one, ready to offer new thrills. The 2020 Range Rover now offers higher levels of performance, refinement and responsiveness with the latest 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine.





The 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine is available in 355hp and 395hp outputs, badged P360 and P400 respectively and delivers up to 406 lb-ft of torque that powers the new Range Rover from 0-60mph in as little as 5.9 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds) and to a top speed of 130mph (209km/h).





In the U.S., the new P360 engine will be available on 2020 Range Rover and the P400 engine will be exclusive to the HSE trim level. The 2020 Range Rover and Range Rover HSE are available to order now.





In addition, an updated paint palette includes two new colors, as Eiger Grey replaces Corris Grey and Portofino Blue is now available instead of Loire Blue. Customers can also choose a new 22-inch Gloss Black wheel, in addition to the existing 21-inch and 22-inch options.





Owners continue to benefit from traditional capability features, for tasks such as the optional Terrain Response 2. There is also a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, including available Adaptive Cruise Control – featuring Stop & Go and Steering Assist – alongside High-Speed Emergency Braking.





The 2020 Range Rover is available to order now, priced from $90,9002 in the U.S.









Tags: 2020 range rover, range rover, land rover, range rover p360

