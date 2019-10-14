2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition details
14 October 2019 06:12:25
Ram used this year State Fair of Texas to unveil to new special editions of the current 1500 truck. 1500 Limited Black Edition and Heavy Duty Big Horn and Laramie Night Editions will offer truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior appointments and content for even greater personalization.
The 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition stands out, courtesy of the following black accents, including: grille with R-A-M letters, badging, tow hooks, exhaust, premium LED headlamps, grille surround, bumpers, door handles and side-view mirrors. Other standard features on the Limited Black Edition include 22-inch black wheels, tonneau cover and sport performance hood. The Ram 1500 Limited Black is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations and with the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with eTorque. The Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $53,690.
The Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions, available on Big Horn and Laramie models, also join the lineup for 2020 and include a monochromatic design enhanced by a black grille with body-colored surround, black badging and black 20-inch wheels. For the first time, Ram Heavy Duty trucks equipped with dual rear wheels now get 17-inch black wheels with machined pockets. The headlamps and tail lights feature dark bezels. The Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs with a choice of 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or renowned 6.7-liter Cummins I-6 featuring the highest available torque at 1,000 lb.-ft. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions has a starting price of $37,995.
Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition trucks begin reaching dealerships late third quarter 2019. Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions go on sale later fourth quarter.
