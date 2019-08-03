2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet are here
3 August 2019 04:14:04
Porsche published the details of the all-new 911 Carrera Coupe and 911 Carrera Cabriolet versions. These are the new base versions of the new 911 and both models are equipped with a 3.0 liter flat six engine which can deliver 379 horsepower and 449 Nm peak of torque.
Both cars are equipped with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and soon there will also get an all-wheel drive version.
Until than, the 911 Carrera Coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds, while the Sport Chrono Package slashes 0.2 seconds. If you are going for the Convertible version you'll have to know that the same sprint is done in 4.4 seconds or 4.2 seconds with Sport Chrono Pack.
Just like the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, the new base verions will be offered with the same interior equippment so you don't have to be worried about that.
Prices for the 911 Carrera start at 98,750 USD after the 1,350 USD destination fee, while the 911 Carrera Cabriolet will go for 111,550 USD.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Kia XCeed was already unveiled to the public, but the South-Korean manufacturer wants to show the public how it all started and what is the inspiration source. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
