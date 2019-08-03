2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet are here

Porsche published the details of the all-new 911 Carrera Coupe and 911 Carrera Cabriolet versions. These are the new base versions of the new 911 and both models are equipped with a 3.0 liter flat six engine which can deliver 379 horsepower and 449 Nm peak of torque.





Both cars are equipped with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and soon there will also get an all-wheel drive version.





Until than, the 911 Carrera Coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds, while the Sport Chrono Package slashes 0.2 seconds. If you are going for the Convertible version you'll have to know that the same sprint is done in 4.4 seconds or 4.2 seconds with Sport Chrono Pack.





Just like the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, the new base verions will be offered with the same interior equippment so you don't have to be worried about that.





Prices for the 911 Carrera start at 98,750 USD after the 1,350 USD destination fee, while the 911 Carrera Cabriolet will go for 111,550 USD.

Tags: 2020 911 carrera, 2020 porsche 911 carrera, 911 carrera, porsche, porsche 911 carrera

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles