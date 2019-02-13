2020 Nissan Rogue Sport available in US

It is one of the most popular crossovers in the world and in the US. To remain so, the current generation Rogue received some updates for the 2020 version. It has a new front end appearance, along with redesigned rear tail lamps, revised trim level and option package content. Set for sale in fall 2019, the 2020 Rogue Sport expands on the long list of enhancements for the 2019 model year – which included the addition of available ProPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, updated audio system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available Bose Audio System with nine speakers.





Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel – helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stable mate. The new front fascia features a new hood, Vmotion grille and bumper. The aggressive lighting treatment includes LED signature Daytime Running Lights.





In the rear, a new combination light design matches the more dynamic look of the front end. A new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two new colors, Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic, complete the exterior makeover.





The advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360, currently offered on SV and SL grades, will become standard on all 2020 Rogue Sport models including the base S grade. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).





The 2020 Rogue Sport will be offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL. It will again be powered by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch.













Tags: nissan, nissan rogue sport, 2020 nissan rogue sport, 2020 nissan rogue, new nissan rogue

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles