2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class - spy video

We all know that Mercedes-Benz is woking on a new S-Class. The new generation of the flagship sedan will be out on the market in 2020 and it will be unveiled sometime in 2019.





But now we have a spy video with the upcoming limousine. According to our sources, the new S-Class will come with level 3 autonomous technology which means the car will be able to react in some certain traffic circumstances without driver aid.





There will also be some interesting design changes, but you should not expect to see some major modifications compared to the curreng generations. Also inside the car, the German car manufacturer will provide a new infotainment system which will be able to be controled with gestures or via a touchscreen.





Tags: 2020 s-class, mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz s-class

Posted in Mercedes,