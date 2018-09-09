2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class - spy video
9 September 2018 14:56:29
We all know that Mercedes-Benz is woking on a new S-Class. The new generation of the flagship sedan will be out on the market in 2020 and it will be unveiled sometime in 2019.
But now we have a spy video with the upcoming limousine. According to our sources, the new S-Class will come with level 3 autonomous technology which means the car will be able to react in some certain traffic circumstances without driver aid.
There will also be some interesting design changes, but you should not expect to see some major modifications compared to the curreng generations. Also inside the car, the German car manufacturer will provide a new infotainment system which will be able to be controled with gestures or via a touchscreen.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Lexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble Beach
Lexus wants to mark its presence as the main sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the introduction of a specially designed concept, called ...
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
McLaren readies the new GT3 contender, based on the 720S
After it unveiled its newest car created by McLaren Special operations, the UK manufacturer is making important announcements for its motorsport fans. ...
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Dua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remix
Jaguar already announced a partnership with Dua-Lipa the famous singer and songwriter that has become its official ambassador. Now, Dua Lipa has collaborated ...
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
