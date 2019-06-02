2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC UK pricing announced
Mercedes is updating its UK range with the introduction of the facelifted GLC model. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is available to order, with prices starting from £39,420 for the GLC 220 d 4MATIC Sport SUV and £44,045 for the GLC 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line Coupe.
The GLC 220 d features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 134 mph.
The GLC 300 d is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which has an output of 245 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It can reach 62 mph from standstill in 6.5 seconds (6.6 seconds for the Coupé) and has a top speed of 144 mph.
The GLC 220 d 4MATIC SUV is available in Sport, AMG Line and AMG Line Premium trims, while the GLC 220 d 4MATIC Coupé is available in AMG Line and AMG Line Premium trims. The GLC 300 d 4MATIC SUV and Coupé are available in three model lines: AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and AMG Line Premium Plus Ultimate.
Sport models come as standard with MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; mirror package; Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and reversing camera; 10.25-inch touchscreen media display; 5.5-inch instrument cluster display; heated front seats; privacy glass; Agility Control Comfort suspension; and 18-inch five-triple-spoke alloy wheels.
AMG Line models add 19-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; AMG sports suspension with selective damping; AMG bodystyling including AMG front apron with sporty air intakes and chrome trim element; AMG sports seats in Artico/Dinamica upholstery; and diamond radiator grille.
AMG Line Premium models feature all of the equipment above and add Multibeam LED headlights; running boards; 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display; ambient lighting; augmented navigation; 20-inch multi-spoke AMG alloy wheels; smartphone integration; and AMG sport seats in leather upholstery.
AMG Line Premium Plus models add a panoramic glass sunroof; Burmester surround sound; Keyless-Go Comfort package; memory seats; and 20-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels.
