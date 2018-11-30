2020 Mercedes-AMG GT facelift unveiled during the LA Auto Show

Mercedes-AMG had a big hit during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The German-based performance company unveiled the revised version of the Mercedes-AMG GT model. And boy we have a lot to talk about the tech and interior.





On the outside there are not that many new things. Customers will get updated headlights and a revised rear fascia with new tail-pipe designs for the base versions of the car (GT and GT C).





Inside the cabin you will see many improvements. On the center console is a 12.3 inch touchscreen which controls everything on the car. Behind the new steering wheel with touchpads there is a 10.25 inch display that can deliver lots and lots of info about the car, speed, engine and all you can think now.





Also on the steering wheel you'll find some new buttons that will control the vehicle driving modes, suspension or tranmsission. According to Mercedes-AMG, the new GT has four different driving modes: Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master. The last one is offered only on the GT C and GT R version and eliminates the electronic nanny.





With the revised version of the Mercedes-AMG, the German car manufacturer also unveiled a new special variant of the car. Its name is AMG GT R Pro and is inspired by the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars. It has a new coil-over suspension setup that includes manually adjustable dampers, adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, and spherical bearings for the rear suspension's lower and upper wishbones.





There are also carbon ceramic brakes, a reworked front fascia, a revised splitter and a Gurney flap on the carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Under the hood of the AMG GT is the same V8 twin-turbo 4.0 liter engine. The standard car offers 470 HP, the GT C has 550 HP while the GT R and GT R Pro comes with 577 HP.

